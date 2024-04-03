Christian Combs Accused Of Sexually Assaulting & Drugging Woman, New Lawsuit Alleges

Christian "King" Combs is facing accusations of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman in a new lawsuit that the alleged victim will file soon, according to attorney Tyrone Blackburn. No further details on the victim are available. Blackburn is also representing the producer, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who is one of several alleged victims suing Combs' father, Diddy, for sexual assault and more. The lawsuit comes after Christian remarked, "Stop with the [cap emoji]," on his Instagram Story, last week.

At the time, his fans assumed the message was in response to Homeland Security raiding the family's properties in Los Angeles and Miami. Police detained both Christian and his older brother, Justin, as they made their way through the home. They later released the two with no charges. Diddy was flying from California to the Caribbean.

Christian Combs & Diddy Perform During iHeartRadio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 24: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) King Combs and Sean. “Diddy" Combs perform onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio. Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Diddy's attorney, Aaron Dyer, labeled the raids a "gross overuse of military-level force." He also clarified in a statement: “Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

While Christian appears to have yet to address the lawsuit officially, Diddy's legal team previously accused Jones of reckless "name-dropping" and claimed to have "overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies." In a statement, they added: "Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Christian Combs and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

