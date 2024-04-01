DJ Akademiks Taunts Yung Miami Over Sex Worker Allegations Stemming From Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

DJ Akademiks trolled Yung Miami on social media, last week, following the rumors about her being a sex worker. The story stems from Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. To do so, Akademiks shared a screenshot of the lawsuit filing, in which the allegations are made. He captioned the post, "What dis mean?"

"Yung Miami being called an alleged sex worker and drug mule in a lawsuit but was tight at me for calling her a side chick," he added in a follow-up. "N***a sounds like I was giving her a promotion.. a upgrade from these other titles she’s being referred to...Women rap about gladly f*cking for a bag…. then get labeled as a 'sex worker' and throw hissy fits." He also shared a clip of Miami labeling herself a "Whore" during an appearance on The Jason Lee Show, last year. "Why yall acting surprised … she been literally telling us this her whole career," Ak wrote. "Yall gotta ask Diddy for the price list n menu if yall tryna make a move."

Read More: Meek Mill Seemingly Threatens DJ Akademiks' Life Amid Longstanding Feud

Diddy & Yung Miami Attend Met Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Yung Miami and Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

Attorneys for Diddy denied the claims made by Rod in the lawsuit with a statement, last month. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” the statement said. “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

DJ Akademiks Calls Out Yung Miami

Akademiks and Miami have been feuding on social media since 2022. Check out the latest drama above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Breaking Down DJ Akademiks & Yung Miami's Social Media Beef

[Via]