Stephen A Smith Compares Diddy Situation To Ye, Wonders If Either Can Come Back

Stephen A Smith is someone who is constantly sharing hot takes on a barrage of different topics. Overall, he is someone who typically talks about the world of sports. For instance, every single day, he is on First Take talking about who the best NBA player of all time. Moreover, he will debate with Shannon Sharpe about who deserves to win NBA MVP. However, there are a plethora of other topics he likes to discuss on a day to day basis. In fact, it seems like current events are always at the top of his mind.

One subject that has been piquing his interest is what is going down with Diddy right now. As many of you already know, Diddy had his homes raided by Homeland Security. Although no charges have been pressed against the music mogul, there is suspicion surrounding accusations of sex trafficking. Recently, Stephen A discussed what is happening to Diddy, with Uncle Luke. He also tried to draw comparisons to Ye. In Stephen A.'s mind, Ye can come back, but Diddy won't be able to.

Stephen A Smith Gives His Take

Uncle Luke, on the other hand, believes it is the opposite. As he explains, Ye cannot get any of his samples cleared. Furthermore, there are numerous arenas around the world that won't let him perform. Therefore, he thinks Diddy has a better chance of weathering the storm. As Smith pointed out, that is only if Diddy is never charged with anything. If some sort of charge comes down with the feds, things will certainly take a significant turn.

Let us know what you think of these takes from Stephen A Smith and Uncle Luke, in the comments section down below. Do you agree that Ye is in more trouble than Diddy right now? Or is Uncle Luke completely off on that assumption? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

