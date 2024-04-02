Diddy Home Raid: Chris Hansen Claims Some Federal Agents Didn't Know Whose House They Were Raiding

Diddy had his homes in Los Angeles and Miami raided last week. Overall, this quickly became the biggest story in the world. Homeland Security showed up at his homes, where they were conducting an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. However, he was not arrested and he is currently not charged with anything. Nevertheless, this is a massive story, especially when you consider the allegations that have come in from Cassie and various other women. It's a story that fans are following closely, and they want all of the details.

Since the raids on Diddy's home, we haven't gotten very much information by way of what the Feds found. Of course, we may never know that information. However, if the mogul is eventually charged, then we know something must have been found. For now, however, fans are mostly speculating. Networks like Fox are bringing in people who they believe may have the inside scoop on Diddy. Recently, they even interviewed Chris Hansen, who was the host of To Catch A Predator.

Chris Hansen Speaks On Diddy

In the clip above, Hansen had some interesting insights. However, it's hard to know if anything he said was official. That said, he did claim that Homeland Security was planning this investigation for a while. Furthermore, they were hiding some of the nitty gritty details from their agents. As Hansen alleges, some agents didn't know they were going to Diddy's house until they made their way inside. No matter what, it was quite the operation, and the images from the news are ones people will remember for a long time.

