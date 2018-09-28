federal agents
- Pop CultureCharleston White Reacts To Boosie Badazz Arrest: "God Done Gave You What You Asked For"The internet has been eagerly awaiting White's reaction to Boosie's federal arrest.By Hayley Hynes
- Crime42 Dugg Arrested By Federal Agents After Failing To Surrender42 Dugg was supposed to serve a six-month sentence stemming from his illegal gun possession case.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeG Herbo Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Fraud Case: ReportG Herbo appeared in court where he pleaded not guilty to lying to federal agents. By Aron A.
- GramMeek Mill Complains After Private Jet Searched For Second Time In 3 DaysMeek Mill is just trying to get a little vacation time in but it seems as if the authorities think that he's doing something illegal during his travels.By Erika Marie
- GossipMack Maine Wants "Bogus Ass Stories" To Stop After Lil Wayne Search Reports SurfaceHe's over it.By Erika Marie
- GossipJuice WRLD's Plane Previously Searched By Federal Agents: ReportTMZ is back with another claim that the rapper was being looked at by authorities.By Erika Marie
- Society333 Pounds Of Cocaine Valued At $10M Seized At Baltimore PortFederal agents found the cocaine stashed in duffel bags inside of a shipping container.By Aron A.
- MusicFeds Put The Pressure On R. Kelly With Intensified Look Into "Sex Trafficking"R. Kelly's personal bubble has become the subject of intensified pressure from the Feds.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Former Stylist Quizzed By Homeland Security In "Human Trafficking" ProbeKash Howard still has ties with several of R.Kelly's ex-girlfriends.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Home Raided By Feds, Gun Found: Report6ix9ine's Brooklyn home was raided earlier today.By Aron A.