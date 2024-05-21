Misa Hylton Describes Video Of Diddy Assaulting Cassie As Triggering For Her "Own Trauma"

Misa Hylton has addressed the recent footage CNN published of Diddy appearing to assault Cassie at a hotel in 2016 by sharing a statement on Instagram. She did so by captioning a pair of pictures of Diddy's children. She brought up her "own trauma" and described seeing the clip as triggering.

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her," she said. "I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma. These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them. Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 14: (L-R) Justin Dior Combs, MCM Global Creative Partner Misa Hylton and Niko Brim attend the MCM Rodeo Drive Store Grand Opening Event at MCM Rodeo Drive on March 14, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for MCM)

Diddy has since apologized for the video, which shows him dragging Cassie to the floor and kicking her. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," he said. "I was f*cked up — I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now." From there, he explained that he began going to therapy in an attempt to better himself.

