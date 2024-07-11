Diddy’s Mother Janice Combs Hospitalized For Chest Pains Amid Indictment Rumors

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy (R) and his mother, Janice Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
Reportedly, Janice Combs thinks her chest pains were caused by stress.

Diddy's ongoing legal drama appears to be taking a toll on more than just him, as it was recently reported that his mother Janice Combs sought medical attention in South Florida. According to TMZ, she was rushed to the hospital for chest pains yesterday (July 10). She'll remain there for at least one more day for further testing and observation. At the time of writing, it remains unclear what exactly caused her chest pains.

According to sources who spoke with the outlet, Diddy was in Miami when his mother was admitted, and later came to be by her side. "He's her comfort in this," the source claimed. Reportedly, Janice speculates that the pain could have been caused by stress related to Diddy's legal woes. Aside from facing various lawsuits from different individuals who accuse him of sexual assault, he's currently at the center of a federal human trafficking investigation.

Janice Combs Reportedly Thinks Stress Related To Diddy's Legal Woes Caused Her Chest Pains

Sean Combs (R) and his mother attend VH1's 3rd annual 'Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Moms' screening at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on May 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

In the months following Homeland Security's raids of Diddy's two mansions, they've been spending more time together in Miami. She reportedly has a home there and lives separately from her son. Diddy has yet to comment on his mother's recent health scare. Earlier this week, however, one of his alleged victim's attorneys kicked off speculation that he'll be indicted "very shortly." She, along with Cassie's attorney, also criticized the mogul for his decision to go white water rafting and jet-setting amid his pending legal issues.

What do you think of Diddy's mother Janice Combs being hospitalized for chest pains? What about her reportedly speculating that they were caused by stress related to her son's legal issues? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

