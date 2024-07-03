Diddy Tries To Sell LA Mansion For $70M Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

DJ Khaled Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: Sean Combs speaks onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for DJ Khaled on April 11, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Diddy wants out of LA for good.

It's no secret that Diddy is wrapped up in a lot of legal drama as of late. Reportedly, however, that hasn't stopped him from trying to offload one of his mansions. According to TMZ, the Bad Boy Records founder has been trying to sell his Los Angeles home off market for roughly $70 million. This is quite a bit more than the $40 million he initially paid for it back in 2014.

It's unclear exactly why he's decided to sell the massive property, though the outlet claims he's looking to get out of LA for good, and won't be searching for another home once it sells. This is the same mansion that Homeland Security raided earlier this year as a part of a federal human trafficking investigation, so it's safe to say that it's got some bad memories attached to it. Unfortunately for Diddy, the outlet's source says the mansion is unlikely to go for as much as he's hoping for.

Diddy Reportedly Wants Out Of LA

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

These days, Diddy's been spending a lot of his time in Miami, where he owns another mansion that was raided this year. Earlier this week, he was also spotted escaping the city to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He went on a white water rafting excursion with a group of friends and a guide. As for the mogul's legal troubles, a grand jury is reportedly hearing evidence in his case.

It's unclear when they plan to decide whether or not to indict him for his alleged crimes. What do you think of Diddy trying to sell his LA mansion amid his ongoing legal issues? What about him asking for far more than he paid for it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
