Diddy Relieves Stress From Allegations & Lawsuits With White Water Rafting Trip In Wyoming

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 03: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas at Fox Theater on June 02, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The last update that we got concerning the ongoing Diddy scandal was him getting dropped by a law firm.

The Combs family is trying to best to move on with their public lives amid their patriarch Diddy's various accusations and lawsuits of sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. What's more is that no one is more subject to this attempt than the Bad Boy mogul himself, who's mostly been all but a ghost over the last eight months or so. Moreover, he has responded publicly to these claims with firm denial, but things became complicated when video evidence released of him abusing his former partner Cassie. This recording represented just one isolated incident, but it stacks up against many other allegations that look all the worse because of it.

Furthermore, photographers recently spotted Diddy at a white water rafting excursion with some friends and a guide in Jackson Hole, Wyoming over the weekend. With the "Via" link further down below, you can see some videos and pictures of the outing obtained by TMZ, though that's pretty much all we got as far as updates and information. It seems like it will be quite difficult for him to do anything without public scrutiny and constant attention now. Not only that, but some celebrities allegedly turned on the music executive recently due to these criminal accusations, although the latest example of this seemingly doesn't hold true.

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

For those unaware, reports emerged over the weekend that Lady Gaga threatened to cut ties with a law firm if they didn't drop Diddy. However, a spokesperson for New York City's Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks said that this was not the case at all. "[We took] the decision to part ways with Mr. Combs proactively [as] partners in the firm a number of months ago as [we] felt it was the right thing to do,” they explained. “The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true."

Meanwhile, this vacation happened as other public institutions and groups condemn Diddy for his alleged and confirmed actions. The city of Miami canceled its day dedicated to him, and many pop culture figures are making light of his reckoning. It's a very difficult situation, but hopefully one that results in justice, accountability, and healing moving forward. We'll see what else the Combs does these days as Puff's future hangs in the balance.

