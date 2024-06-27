Diddy Is Not Married To Dana Tran, Source Confirms Amid Rumors

Diddy and Dana Tran's relationship status remains unclear.

Rumors that Diddy may have tied the knot with the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran, have been running rampant as of late. At the time of writing, it's unclear exactly where the rumors first began. Tran has been spotted with a large diamond ring on her finger in her latest Instagram posts though, which could have something to do with it.

According to a source who recently spoke with Us Weekly, however, there's absolutely zero truth to the speculation. They told the outlet that Diddy is unmarried after welcoming a child named Love with Tran in 2022. Despite her apparent single status, Tran frequently shares photos of her daughter on social media. Her latest arrived just last week. "I know Love is real, because we exist," she captioned the sweet post.

Dana Tran Poses With Her Daughter Love

The source shared the news amid the Bad Boy Records founder's ongoing legal woes, which only seem to have gotten worse in recent weeks. Following a raid of his two mansions, leaked security footage of him abusing his ex-girlfriend Cassie, and more, he wiped his Instagram clean earlier this month. This means that his apology to Cassie for the aforementioned abuse footage was deleted. His team insists that despite this, it still holds true.

Some people, like DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks, suspect that this was his way of preparing for what's to come. During a recent interview, Vlad said that he's almost certain an indictment is on the way, and Ak seemingly agreed. This was simply speculation, however, and it's not yet confirmed exactly where the case stands. What do you think of a source shutting down rumors that Diddy secretly tied the knot with the mother of his youngest child, Dana Tran? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

