DJ Akademiks & Vlad Believe Diddy Is About To Get Indicted

Diddy is someone who has been hit with quite a bit of legal trouble over the last year or so. Overall, it all started with a lawsuit from his ex Cassie, who accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. Subsequently, the music mogul was hit with other similar lawsuits and allegations. Moreover, the video of Diddy abusing Cassie in a hotel hallway has ultimately left many in a state of shock. Moving forward, there is lots of speculation as to what will happen to the mogul.
As it stands, a grand jury has been formed in the state of New York. This means the state can present evidence and a jury will decide whether or not there is enough there for an indictment. In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, DJ Vlad came out and said that he is 99 percent sure an indictment is coming. Akademiks echoed that sentiment, noting that Diddy recently deleted everything off of his Instagram page. In their minds, this is simply a way to get ready for what's coming.
Diddy Now Subject Of Grand Jury
Overall, it should be noted that this is simply speculation. No one knows for sure what is about to happen. However, Vlad did say that if he were Diddy, he would be fleeing the country right now. Considering Diddy's age, Vlad thinks that may just be the best course of action right now. Only time will tell what is going to happen next. At this time, Diddy has denied the allegations against him, and appears confident that his name will be cleared.
