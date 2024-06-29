Diddy Allegedly Dropped By Law Firm At Their Client Lady Gaga's Request

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Escape To Total Rewards At Gotham Hall, New York
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 01: Sean "P Diddy" Combs performs during Escape To Total Rewards at Gotham Hall on March 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)
Take this largely unconfirmed report with a grain of salt, but it's possible that celebrities are taking a strong stance against Diddy.

A new unconfirmed report from News Nation suggests that the powerful New York City law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks just dropped one of their clients: Diddy. Moreover, the firm reportedly represents many music industry titans, and if this report is true, likely cut ties with him due to his various accusations and lawsuits concerning sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. However, apparently this decision manifested at the request of another one of GSM&S' clients, Lady Gaga. "Lady Gaga said she was leaving [the firm] if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose," an alleged insider told the publication.

Furthermore, this comes amid other news that the city of Miami has canceled its "Diddy Day." Back to this specific case, Sean Combs allegedly knows Allen Grubman and was with GSM&S for over two decades. The firm reportedly involved itself in various successful stadium runs and catalog sales over the years with massive industry players like The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, and more. At press time, neither the Bad Boy mogul's team nor representatives from the firm have publicly responded to these claims.

Read More: Diddy Is Not Married To Dana Tran, Source Confirms Amid Rumors

Diddy Reportedly Dropped By Law Firm

While Diddy wiped much of his online presence amid all this, folks like Stephen A. Smith and many others took issue with him deleting his prompt, albeit still criticized, apology to Cassie for abusing her. "If you had a million photos and you decided to delete 999,999 of them, that's the one you should've kept up," he began his remarks on the June 25 episode of his podcast. If you're sincere. You got 20 million followers on Instagram. Why did you delete that video of the apology?

"Don't you want people to know that you were contrite?" Smith continued about Diddy. "By deleting the video, you throw all of that out the window. The possibility of the very few people who would ever believe that. Who are your PR people? Who are these people? Where is the advice? I'd have said, 'Never delete your account and never delete that video.' Leave that up forever. Because that was you apologizing. And owning up to your transgression. You deleting it from your account... that wasn't smart. It comes across as you wanting to erase everything as opposed to you wanting to be accountable for everything."

Read More: Roger Bonds Recalls Asking One Of Kim Porter's "Close Friends" About Diddy After Her Death

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Disney 2024 Upfront Presentation - ArrivalsGossipStephen A Smith Blasts Diddy For Deleting Cassie Apology Video2.5K
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only EventGossipDiddy Reps Claim He Stands By Cassie Apology Despite Deleting It2.9K
3rd Annual BET Honors - ArrivalsGossipDiddy's Ex-Bodyguard Disappears From IG After Claiming To Have Witnessed Alleged Assaults12.9K
REVOLT And AT&amp;T SummitGossipRoger Bonds Addresses Diddy & Felix Da Housecat Relationship Rumors3.2K