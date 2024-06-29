Diddy Allegedly Dropped By Law Firm At Their Client Lady Gaga's Request

Take this largely unconfirmed report with a grain of salt, but it's possible that celebrities are taking a strong stance against Diddy.

A new unconfirmed report from News Nation suggests that the powerful New York City law firm Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks just dropped one of their clients: Diddy. Moreover, the firm reportedly represents many music industry titans, and if this report is true, likely cut ties with him due to his various accusations and lawsuits concerning sexual assault, abuse, and sex trafficking. However, apparently this decision manifested at the request of another one of GSM&S' clients, Lady Gaga. "Lady Gaga said she was leaving [the firm] if they didn’t drop Diddy. And she’s too big to lose," an alleged insider told the publication.

Furthermore, this comes amid other news that the city of Miami has canceled its "Diddy Day." Back to this specific case, Sean Combs allegedly knows Allen Grubman and was with GSM&S for over two decades. The firm reportedly involved itself in various successful stadium runs and catalog sales over the years with massive industry players like The Weeknd, Lil Nas X, and more. At press time, neither the Bad Boy mogul's team nor representatives from the firm have publicly responded to these claims.

Diddy Reportedly Dropped By Law Firm

While Diddy wiped much of his online presence amid all this, folks like Stephen A. Smith and many others took issue with him deleting his prompt, albeit still criticized, apology to Cassie for abusing her. "If you had a million photos and you decided to delete 999,999 of them, that's the one you should've kept up," he began his remarks on the June 25 episode of his podcast. If you're sincere. You got 20 million followers on Instagram. Why did you delete that video of the apology?