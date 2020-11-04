Sex Trafficking Allegations
- Pop CultureTisha Campbell Claims She Was Almost Taken By Alleged Sex Traffickers: "They Got Me F*cked Up!"The incident took place 10 minutes away from the Mexican border, where Tisha has been working on an independent film.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRaz Simone Sued By 5 Women Over Sexual Abuse And Assault AllegationsRaz Simone is being sued by five women for allegations of sexual abuse and assault including sex trafficking. Each woman is seeking $1M in damages. By Brianna Lawson
- GossipR. Kelly Lawyers Ask To Be Removed From Case Over Clash With Other AttorneysGreenberg & Leonard have represented Kelly for years, but they say the other lawyers want more power without having the right experience.By Erika Marie
- GossipT.I. & Tiny Accused Of Rape & Sex Trafficking By 2 More Alleged Victims: ReportTwo more alleged victims have accused T.I. and Tiny of rape and sex trafficking.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsT.I. & Tiny's Friend Shekinah Cries & Backtracks On Sabrina Peterson ClaimsYesterday (January 28), Shekinah stated Sabrina had sex with and recruited women for the Hip Hop couple, but now she claims she doesn't know anything about that.By Erika Marie
- GossipT.I. Is Facing Allegations Of Sex Trafficking Women & Minors15 women have come forward with stories detailing the alleged trafficking and maltreatment. By Madusa S.
- CrimeR. Kelly Jury To Be Anonymous In New York City Trial: ReportKelly faces charges of federal racketeering and sex trafficking, and his repeated requests for bail have been denied.By Erika Marie