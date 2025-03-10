Alleged Diddy Lawsuit Accuses Jaguar Wright Of Aiding In Sex Trafficking

While Diddy is mostly worried about his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, a mountain of civil lawsuits alleging misconduct are also in his way. The most recent one to hit online is an alleged filing, as no official reports have confirmed its legitimate existence at press time. Nevertheless, it accuses various individuals of participating in a sex trafficking scheme and even sexual assault in some cases around 2018. These include Sean Combs, Druski, Odell Beckham Jr., and to many's surprise, Jaguar Wright. Specifically, the suit alleges she rode in a car that transported the plaintiffs to Combs' house for sexual assault.

Furthermore, many folks expressed shock at this claim because of Jaguar Wright's many past condemnations of Diddy. In the public eye, the singer became one of the most vocal, indignant, and outspoken voices against these alleged crimes and the horrid entertainment industry that facilitates and fosters them. But now, it looks like she has to answer to these allegations if they are even true in the first place. It's possible that this is a fake filing that just went viral.

Diddy & Druski Allegations

As for Druski and Odell Beckham Jr., they responded to the allegations in this supposed lawsuit. "This allegation is a fabricated lie," the former shared on social media concerning this Diddy and Jaguar Wright lawsuit. "I wasn't a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish. My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I'm fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddie false narratives."