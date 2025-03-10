Druski Allegations Send Social Media Spiraling With Reactions

Druski is trending on social media after his name popped up in a sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy over the weekend. The complainant, Ashley Parham, claimed both he and Odell Beckham Jr. allegedly participated in a gang assault back in 2018. While Druski has since shut down the allegation as false, fans online have had plenty to say.

"The wild & truly sad thing about the Druski & Odell allegations is that not even ONE credible news source or journalist reported it, but y’all just running with it like it’s facts. Anyone can say anything about anybody & if it’s funny/weird enough, y’all will believe it," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others have been seriously condemning the comedian. "Got n****s in the comments talking about 'its not that serious' N***A HE IS BENG ACCUSED OF SLIP N SLIDING AND BELLY FLOPPING ON A RAPE VICTIM," one user wrote. Another added: "Just read the Druski rape allegations, that fat n***a needs to be tortured medieval style if that sh*t is true."

Druski's Response To Allegations

Druski has already put out a statement calling the allegation a "lie." Taking to X, he explained that he wasn't even a celebrity at the time of the alleged incident. “I was broke, living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” he wrote. He further implied that Parham is “maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives.”

Fans React To Druski Allegations