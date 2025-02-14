Druski Divulges On What Went Wrong With Rubi Rose Relationship

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 149 Views
Druski Hosts Premiere Watch Party For “Coulda Been Love” Series Presented By DON JULIO Tequila &amp; Monster Energy
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Druski drinks a glass of DonJulio during the Premiere Watch Party For "Coulda Been Love" Series Presented By DON JULIO Tequila &amp; Monster Energy at iPic Theater on February 12, 2025 in New York City.
He countered her claims that it was all a public relations stunt, so who's lying?

Druski recently stopped by The Breakfast Club for a Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14) episode with the crew, and they couldn't help but stick to that topical focus. Moreover, he spoke on his relationship with Rubi Rose, particularly on how the public interest in their fling changed how he approaches his public image and show. Also, the comedian made it clear that from his perspective, their bond was not a stunt for public relations purposes as the femcee had previously suggested. Most transparently, he also admitted that he probably made a lot of mistakes in that process despite how they never got super deep into a relationship.

Furthermore, Druski also explained that he started to date Rubi Rose after years of knowing each other and being in similar social circles. According to him, they allowed themselves to bring about a relationship "naturally," and they actually went public after just a few weeks of dating because he figures that people would find out very quickly anyway. But in hindsight, the Maryland native admitted that they probably rushed into that public-facing romantic image.

When Did Druski & Rubi Rose Break Up?

Still, despite all these conflicting ideas and speculations about Druski and Rubi Rose's relationship, one thing's for sure: they will still defend each other. For example, Myron Gaines of the Fresh & Fit podcast recently dragged the actor through the mud for his weight and for "wifing" Rose, who let's just say is "for the streets" in Gaines' eyes. "Myron would cut his d**k off for a chance to smell a fart from my butt..." she clapped back on social media, making it clear that she won't use ex-bashing as an excuse to let attacks against her slide.

Meanwhile, Druski also stirred up relationship rumors with King Combs' ex last year, but we haven't heard much in the months since. Maybe he wants to do things a little differently and wait a little longer before going public in comparison to his Rubi Rose relationship, especially considering all the drama around Diddy's name right now. So while we still can't exactly make heads or tails of this former couple's dynamics, it seems like it's all water under the bridge.

