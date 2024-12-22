Rubi Rose Clowns Fresh & Fit's Myron Gaines After Mentioning Her While Bashing Druski

Rubi Rose disses Myron Gaines.

Rubi Rose clapped back at Fresh & Fit podcast host Myron Gaines after he mentioned her while addressing Druski's latest skit. In the latest podcast episode, Gaines called Rubi Rose a "thot" and described Druski taking an "L" for promoting her. To Druski, Gaines said: "If you woulda took our advice, you wouldn't have wife up Rubi Rose." Acknowledge that Druski and Rose's relationship was a marketing strategy, Gaines added: "He can sit here and say it was a marketing scheme all day, those are your lips on her. So that's an L. That's a big f*ckin L. Over here promoting this big thot."

Rubi Rose addressed Myron Grains on social media, claiming he would cut off a body part for a chance to smell her fart. She tweeted: "Myron would cut his d**k off for a chance to smell a fart from my butt..." Myron Gaines is known for his blunt commentary, which has led to multiple incidents with women on his podcast. Gaines has not reacted to Rose's tweet yet. Druski has not responded to Gaines's comments yet.

While a possible publicity stunt, Druski and Rubi Rose began a relationship in Spring 2024. In September, Rose proclaimed the relationship never became physical and strictly business. Druski recalled his relationship with Rose shortly after the breakup. He described it as a “learning situation.” “God blesses you sometimes with experiences. It wasn’t anything bad that happened,” he said, adding, “She’s a beautiful girl, she’s doing great in life, she’s making money. I’m doing the same.”