Fresh & Fit Host Myron Gaines Says He Wants To Put Druski Into A "Concentration Camp"

Yikes...

The Fresh & Fit podcast, hosted by Myron Gaines and Freshprinceceo (real name Walter Weeks), is one of the more controversial dating-related platforms online right now. After multiple controversies over their misogynistic perspectives and their treatment of guests, they find themselves in a lot of hot water. But that drama is also fuel for some clap-backs. For example, Druski recently made fun of the duo, and Gaines responded with a rant that some might see as a step too far. While it was clearly just a harshly edgy response to a comedian, most people would probably refrain from evoking abhorrent crimes in their responses... But not Fresh & Fit.

"Yeah, Druski made a video on us, that fat bastard," Myron Gaines of the Fresh & Fit podcast remarked. "[...] Bruh, you're too much of a coward to even come on our show because of your sponsors and brands. [...] I mean, if you took our advice, you wouldn't have wifed up h*e-a** Rubi Rose. That's f***ing embarrassing. Dude's putting videos out, kissing her, doing vacations, all this other s**t. He can sit there and say it was a marketing scheme all day. Bro, those are your lips on her, though, n***a, and that girl's a wh*re."

Myron Gaines Blasts Druski On Fresh & Fit

"And you're fat, at the end of the day," Myron Gaines continued against Druski. "So, bro, if you're fat, it's an auto-L. I don't take nobody serious that's fat. How are you 300 pounds trying to talk s**t about me, bro? Talking about enhancers. Bro, if I was President of the United States, I'd have your fat a** in a concentration camp, n***a, where you can concentrate on diet and exercise, you fat f**k. Holy s**t, man. Fat n***as sitting here talking s**t about me, bro. We don't take y'all n***as serious. You guys are second-class citizens in my society, bro. In my eyes, you n***as are third-class citizens. F***ing ridiculous."