Asian Doll Blasts "Fresh & Fit" Host Myron Gaines For Disrespecting Black Women

As of late, a resurfaced clip of Asian Doll's appearance on the Fresh & Fit podcast started making its rounds online again, reigniting her beef with host Myron Gaines. Gaines prides himself in turning men "from simps to PIMPS," and is known for his controversial takes. In the clip, Gaines urges his various female guests to stop talking, prompting Asian Doll to call him "mean." He proceeded to pause the show, attempting to scold the femcee for the comment. She soon made it clear, however, that she had no intentions of backing down.

The two of them went back and forth for a while until he ultimately walked off-camera. "He walked in his bedroom & closed the door peacefully," Asian Doll wrote of the clip alongside a laughing emoji. "I had 15 people in there behind those cameras & that’s why I gagged him calmly .. we would’ve tore him uppp in his lil condo."

Asian Doll & Myron Gaines' Beef Continues

Gaines fired back, dissing Asian Doll for her OnlyFans and claiming that her rap career is a flop. She followed suit, dragging the manosphere influencer for his baldness and accusing him of being "DL." He responded with a few more insults, again shading her for her OnlyFans. "You're a struggle rapper that had to resort to whoring yourself on OnlyFans," he wrote. "You and your 2-3 dusty friends were going to see how the Castle Doctrine works in FL if you didn't get the f*ck out, that's why you QUICKLY LEFT. Stop lying to your 274 fans."

She responded by sharing some old photos of Gaines in bed with another man, again calling his sexuality into question. "N***a had that a** tooted up for 2 white men in a bed but disrespects black women on every episode of his podcast…. RE CANCEL THAT B*TCH HE GOTTA GO," she said. What do you think of Asian Doll and Fresh & Fit podcast host Myron Gaines beefing on Twitter? Who do you think is in the right? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

