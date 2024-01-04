Asian Doll On "Fresh & Fit": Femcee Reacts To Host Myron Gaines Walking Out Mid-Interview

Fresh & Fit podcast hosts Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes are known for sharing controversial takes on their show. In the past, they've specifically tapped female guests who they think they can beat in an argument, though Asian Doll quickly proved during her episode that she's not one to play with. In a clip currently making rounds across blogs, the 27-year-old confidently stands her ground when galling out Gaines for being "mean" to her and the friends she brought along with her to appear on the internet show.

"Uh, I don't even know who she is, so, I don't care" the podcaster awkwardly said in the clip below. "D**n," is what the femcee came back with. Shortly afterward, Gaines lashes out at his guest and her company again, this time for their "sidebar conversations," which he apparently had to call them out on six times. "He mean as f**k," the Dallas-born artist pointed out, leading another man in the room to laugh as Asian stood up for herself. "She been doing it the whole show. I'm not mean as f**k, I just have rules," Gaines shot back.

Read More: Old Tweet Shows Ice Spice Asking Asian Doll For Help Paying Bills

Asian Doll Explains Her On-Air Spat with Myron Gaines

As tensions between them continued to rise, Gains eventually became so frustrated that he walked off his own show. "He walked in his bedroom and closed the door peacefully 😂," Asian shared on Twitter after catching a retweet of their verbal altercation. "I had 15 people in there behind those cameras and that's why I gagged him calmly. We would've tore him uppp in his lil condo."

The Fresh & Fit podcast has been at the centre of controversy since the end of last summer. At that time, Myron Gaines was overflowing with emotion as his internet show lost its YouTube monetization privileges due to the troubling nature of some of its content. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think Asian Doll was right for standing on business at the link below.

Read More: "Fresh & Fit" Host Cries After Allegedly Being Kicked Out Of YouTube Partner Program

[Via]