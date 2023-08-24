The Rise & Fall Of The “Fresh And Fit” Podcast

Are we witnessing the long-awaited demise of the “red pill” podcast? The hosts question whether it is following YouTube’s very contentious decision to demonetize the Fresh And Fit podcast. The goal of content creators on YouTube is to draw viewers in with interesting and occasionally divisive material. One channel that is a perfect example is none other than Fresh And Fit.

Beginning Of YouTube Stardom

The Fresh And Fit podcast was created by Myron Gaines and Freshprinceceo, real name Walter Weekes, in October 2020. The podcast quickly gained popularity through the hosts’ charismatic personas and seemingly insightful content on dating, relationships, and self-improvement. Their dynamic chemistry and forthright advice resonated with many viewers seeking guidance in these specific areas. The channel saw rapid growth as it tackled various topics. “After training thousands of men worldwide in these three essential categories, our goal is to become the world’s number one podcast and personal development coach for men,” the hosts exclaimed in a 2020 press release.

Controversial Moments: Pushing Boundaries

As Fresh And Fit‘s popularity grew, so did the controversies surrounding their content. The hosts often engaged in heated debates with guests, creating an environment that some found empowering while others deemed toxic. Critics accused the channel of perpetuating misogyny and promoting toxic masculinity.

The turning point came when Fresh And Fit‘s confrontational style led to several high-profile disputes. While controversy can boost a channel’s visibility, it marked the beginning of its downfall. Throughout the podcast’s three-year stint, viewers saw tension rise amongst guests, and even with Gaines and Freshprinceceo. Back in December 2021, DJ Akademiks and a guest/IG model named Whitney LeDawn got into a very explosive altercation. This led LeDawn to allegedly reach for a gun that was in her purse.

The Downfall: A Web Of Controversies Unravel

The hosts were condemned for being not only misogynistic but also hypocritical. Oftentimes, Gaines and Weekes were caught explaining to young men why a high-value man shouldn’t spend time and effort on a “new-age female.” Gaines contends that treating contemporary ladies like traditional gentlemen does not have the desired results. Instead, the hosts of the Fresh And Fit podcast believe that when looking for the ideal match, energies should constantly reflect one another.

The drama with women doesn’t stop there. While rapper Asian Doll made an appearance on the show, she was ruthlessly “shushed.” After getting into a tift with Gaines and Weekes, the hosts informed her she could leave if she didn’t like being there. Taking their advice, Asian Doll got up, grabbed her belongings, and left.

Fans quickly noticed the double standards, and ultimately called out Gaines and Freshprinceceo. They allowed Kodak Black to interrupt and talk over those who were talking. Not keeping that same energy with fellow guests who are men, viewers praised Brittany Renner, who checked the hosts over their views of women.

“You said you warn guys about girls like me, so tell me about girls like me,” Renner questioned Gaines. As he tried to backpedal, Renner cut him off. “Don’t ‘women in general’ ’cause you literally, specifically, said before we got on here, you did say that you warn guys about girls like me. So, now that we’re face to face, what kind of girl am I?”

In a resurfaced video that has since gone viral, Myron compared women to cars and wondered why he should have to pay full price for a “used” one. Fans found his remarks disgusting as he degraded women. He insulted these women with nasty and obscene commentary.

Lessons Learned: The Impact Of Crossing The Line

On Saturday, August 19th, Gaines broke the “sucky news,” disclosing that the channel had been “kicked off the YouTube partner program.” This program grants creators the ability to monetize their fan base and access exclusive features. Weekes claimed that the Super Chat function, which allowed viewers to make donations, was no longer accessible. “So basically, we’re going to figure out what’s going on because we don’t really know all the details,” Gaines explained. “We’re working with YouTube to try to come to a middle ground and, you know, work together and figure this out.”

Conclusion: The Rise And Fall Of Fresh And Fit

The success and failure of the contentious podcast serve as a sobering lesson on the benefits and drawbacks of online content production. While controversy may at first draw attention, it has a two-edged effect that can ultimately cause irreparable harm. For the hosts of the Fresh And Fit podcast, they learned the hard way.