“Fresh & Fit” Host Cries After Allegedly Being Kicked Out Of YouTube Partner Program

For those of you who consume red pill content, you probably know about Fresh & Fit. The show is hosted by Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes, who have grown quite a bit in popularity. Overall, the show is known for bringing on women and subsequently belittling them for their worldview. Typically, they will bring on women who they know they can beat in a debate. This subsequently paints a narrative to their audience that all women think a certain way. It’s pretty juvenile in nature, but it is extremely successful.

In the past, the show has had to deal with some YouTube-related issues. A few months ago, the platform demonetized them for seven days. Eventually, they were able to start making money again. However, according to The Lead Attorney on YouTube, it seems like the podcast has been hit with a harsher fate. The YouTuber is claiming that the podcast was taken off of the YouTube Partner Program. This means they won’t be able to make money or be promoted by the platform.

Fresh & Fit Continue To Stir Controversy

As you can see in the clip up above, Myron Gaines was actually quite emotional about the whole thing. He was talking about the connection he has with his fans and how this tears him apart inside. He subsequently began to cry before leaving the set entirely. Overall, it was a bit of a surprising scene, especially since the Fresh & Fit guys promote stoicism. Numerous red pill shows are experiencing this same fate, so it should come as no surprise that this is happening right now.

Whether or not the show decides to go on, still remains to be seen. Through donations and fan support, they could certainly keep it going. However, without the support of YouTube, they could be in big trouble. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the entertainment sphere.

