Druski Put On Blast By Child Actor’s Mother For Calling Her Son “Fat”

Druski is under fire.

Druski never fails to make headlines for his wild internet antics, but recently, his behavior during Kai Cenat's “Mafiathon 2” Thanksgiving special has created an uproar. At one point in the stream, the comedian and various others were seen sitting around a table. This included Kevin Hart, members of the Addams Family, and more. One child actor dressed up as Pugsley even joined them, but unfortunately, his evening took a turn for the worse.

Throughout the stream, Druski called the boy “fat" multiple times. Cenat then reprimanded Druski as the boy started crying. Ultimately, Druski apologized to the boy, letting him know that his remarks were all in jest. Despite this, the boy's mother was furious, and promptly hopped online to call him out. In a clip, she explains how the situation made her incredibly upset, as she had no idea what was going on.

Druski Called Out For His Behavior During Kai Cenat's Stream

"They wouldn’t let me get my son. Security blocked me. The person in charge of telling me what’s supposed to go on was telling me my son was crying because he didn’t get enough food, which is a lie. An older person, Druski, was physically and mentally insulting my son!” she said. “They let this happen to my son! It’s really damaged him. I don’t think anyone should let their kids around drunk men. They also broke the child permit laws. Very unprofessional. We love Kai Cenat, we’ve worked with him before, but Druski, you are not it!”

Cenat later addressed the debacle on stream, arguing that the boy's remarks in his mother's video seemed "forced a little bit." He also claimed that they cut this portion of the stream after the fact simply to avoid more jokes being made at the child's expense. “We cut it out solely for the fact we didn’t want anyone on YouTube to make a joke out of this. That’s how serious this is,” he stated.