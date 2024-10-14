Druski Stirs Up Dating Rumors With King Combs' Ex After Being Seen In Nigeria Together

The internet has a lot to say about this...

Druski has been subject to some jokes and ridicule over the last six months for his relationship with Rubi Rose. The two internet figures had a lot of people skeptical as well, as some were truly puzzled as to why the model and rapper was even with him in the first place. After just two months, they would split, but it things wouldn't go quietly. In July, Druski said in an interview that, "I learned a lot from it, so I think I’m coming out of that [relationship] – you better have them pockets ready." She would ultimately be silent on those comments until mid-September. Rose claims that, "I never slept with that man, n**** paid for PR. Not the p**sy... He is funny and nice tho!"

That seemed to confirm a lot of people's suspicions that it was never a real relationship. However, Druski did appear to subtly shut down her claim with a sly "love don't cost a thing" post to his IG Story. The dust has slowly been settling on their connection, but it seems that he's supposedly getting himself back out there already. According to Live Bitez and BallerAlert, there is some footage making the rounds online of Druski being spotted in Nigeria with Breah Hicks. That name might not mean much to a lot of people, but for those who have been keeping a pulse on Diddy, they may be familiar. She is the ex of the embattled mogul's son, King Combs.

Fans Have Several Reactions To Druski's Relationship Rumors

He's been in a relationship with Raven Tracy for quite a bit now, so it's no harm no foul, right? Well, some social media users think so, but not for it being someone affiliated with the Bad Boy Records founder. Instead, folks are rehashing similar claims regarding his past "PR" fling with Rubi. "I think Druski be paying for company!" "Do he pay monthly or weekly." "Another pr relationship. 😢" Nothing is confirmed yet, but as you can see in the handful of stitched clips, him and Hicks seem to be getting comfortable with one another.

What are your thoughts on Druski appearing to be in a relationship with King Combs' ex? Do you think this will turn out to be another Rubi Rose situation? Is the comedian getting himself into some future issues due to her having slight ties to Diddy? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Druski. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the pop culture world.