King Combs’ Girlfriend Shares Pics From Brazil Vacation As Diddy's Alleged Assault Video Goes Viral

King Combs' girlfriend, Raven Tracy, shared pictures from their trip to Brazil on Instagram, earlier this week, as CNN published a video of Diddy appearing to assault his ex-partner Cassie at a hotel in 2016. In one post caught by The Shade Room, Tracy showed off Combs laying out on the beach with the caption: "Ofc ty to my mannnn."

When The Shade Room reshared the posts, fans in the comments section were not amused. "No need to try to flex sis. We’ve already witness what comes along with that life! We’re not interested! Be safe out there," one user wrote. Another joked: "I know the Combs' publicist are sick of them."

King Combs & Raven Tracy Attend MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Raven Tracy and King Combs attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Prior to the release of the security footage, which seemingly shows Diddy grabbing Cassie, throwing her to the floor, and kicking her, King came to his father's defense on a song titled, "Pick a Side." He dropped the track, last weekend. "I dare one of you n****s scream out no Diddy," he raps at one point. Later, he targets 50 Cent, adding: When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map? stop lyin' Pop's been hated on by many men and n***a, that’s fine / They gon’ try to stop these m&ms and they gon’ die tryin'."

Raven Tracy Shares Pics From Brazil

Tracy isn't the only one who has posted on social media amid the situation. King also shared a series of pictures of himself on Instagram, Friday, with the caption: "Seen it all." Be on the lookout for further updates on King Combs and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

