King Combs Returns To Instagram After 50 Cent Diss & Amid New Diddy & Cassie Footage

BET Awards 2023 - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: King Combs speaks onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Christian Combs chose an unfortunate time to pop out, as a new video of his father Diddy allegedly abusing Cassie is going viral.

King Combs returned to Instagram with a "Seen it all" photo dump after launching a diss track against 50 Cent, who's been the number one troll against his father Diddy amid his various allegations and lawsuits. Moreover, the fallout from that song is still ongoing, with plenty of big and small creators online joking about it, celebrities chiming in, and some deeper discussion on the nature of this dynamic. It's not a pretty picture, but one that shows how a massive scandal like this really trickles down in the media and entertainment industry. While Combs' new IG post aims to appear unbothered, the comments section don't leave much room for that.

"Damn the video footage out now time to diss CNN," one commenter wrote under King Combs' post below, referencing newly emerged alleged footage in which Diddy supposedly assaults Cassie in a hotel hallway. It actually lines up with her recounting of events in her since-settled lawsuit against Sean Combs, if the dates and location claimed in the clip actually line up with the filing. It's very disturbing footage that shouldn't be taken lightly, although the legal claims against the Bad Boy mogul remain just that: claims. However, the response to this post alone shows how this video will likely make it harder for the Combs family to ignore the elephant in the room.

Read More: King Combs Disses 50 Cent: “Pick A Side” Lyrics, Explained

King Combs' New Instagram Post

Still, there are some who came forward to defend King Combs, including Meek Mill. "Ebro would say it in person or via anything that’s how we built respect," he tweeted recently. "Without no violence or shouting bro it’s not aggressive … Basically saying mind my while minding business.. 50 just post my son a week ago that day I felt like saying something."

Meanwhile, 50 Cent will likely not respond to King Combs' diss track, as he's too busy trolling him outright online and mocking the attempt. It's unclear where else this will go or what other shape it could take, but hopefully things stay either fully online or in the courtroom. Far too many alleged victims, alleged perpetrators, and affiliated groups are at risk with these horrible allegations. It's only a matter of time before folks start getting some more concrete answers.

Read More: Stevie J Raps Along To King Combs’ 50 Cent Diss Track, Fans Label Him Corny

