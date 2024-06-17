King Combs Labels Diddy "The Greatest" In Last-Minute Father's Day Tribute

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 01: Puff Daddy (R) performs on stage with son Christian Combs (L) during the Live Nation presents Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour sponsored by Ciroc Vodka, AQUAhydrate, DeLeon Tequila, Sean John and Macy's opening night at United Center on September 1, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Live Nation)
King Combs came through with a post for his father.

King Combs shared a heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Diddy on Instagram in the early hours of Monday morning. In doing so, he posted several pictures of the two of them together from over the years. "HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops!" Combs captioned the post.

Fans in the comments section were quick to joke about the situation. "You strong to keep the comments section open," one user posted. Others made jokes about him uploading the post in the middle of the night. One fan came to his defense amid the negativity. "For all the people who have negative comments understand this is still his father no matter what he has done and a lot of yall are miserable inside and find comfort from attacking in these comments. Just can’t help yourselves but to be negative," they wrote.

King Combs & Diddy MTV Video Music Awards

TOPSHOT - US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his son US rapper King Combs pose with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Amid the numerous allegations against Diddy, all of which he's denied, this isn't the first time Combs has voiced his support for his father. Last month, he dropped a diss track aimed at 50 Cent, who has incessantly trolled Diddy in recent months. Check out his latest post for his father on Instagram below.

King Combs Celebrates Father's Day With Tribute For Diddy

Diddy has been facing immense backlash online since CNN published security footage of him assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016. He has since apologized for the incident and promised to work on bettering himself. Be on the lookout for further updates on King Combs and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

