Kai Cenat Shocked To Learn Diddy Follows Him On Instagram

Kai Cenat was shocked to learn that Diddy follows him on Instagram during a recent livestream. When a fan of his pointed out the situation and asked whether he's been to any "Diddy parties," Cenat vehemently denied having any relationship with the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. "Hell nah!" he exclaimed at one point. “I don't follow this n***a. This n***a tryna recruit?” he joked.

When No Jumper posted the clip on Instagram, fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. "He’s gonna come to the next sleepover and cut the camera off when they go to bed," one fan joked. Another remarked: "Diddy and Kai sleepover stream would BREAK THE INTERNET."

Kai Cenat Attends The Streamy Awards

Kai Cenat at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The viral clip comes after CNN published security footage from a hotel in 2016 where Diddy can be seen assaulting his partner from the time, Cassie. Days after the video was published, Diddy released an apology for the incident and claimed to be working on bettering himself. "I went and I sought out professional help," he said, "I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry." Cassie had sued Diddy for sexual abuse back in November of 2023, but the two agreed on a settlement shortly afterward. He's facing various other allegations as well but has maintained his innocence.

