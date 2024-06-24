Kai Cenat Doesn't Blame Tyla's Team For Telling Charlamagne Not To Ask About Him

Fame Fridays With Appearance By Kai Cenat ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 9: Kai Cenat attends Fame Fridays on June 9, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Kai Cenat reacted to Charlamagne's revelation about his interview with Tyla.

Kai Cenat isn't upset with Tyla's team for allegedly instructing Charlamagne to avoid asking questions about him. The streamer reacted to a clip of Charlamagne making the revelation during an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. Cenat infamously asked the singer on a date during an appearance on his stream.

"I don't blame her team for not wanting to ask about me," Cenat began in a clip captured by DJ Akademiks. "I don't blame her team for that." From there, he explained: "You know what it is, I don't think people understand the full streaming culture. It's a big ass audience. It's too big."

Kai Cenat Attends The Streamy Awards

Kai Cenat at The 2023 Streamy Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on August 27, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“All I was doing was trying to give her an opportunity to clear it up because they said that’s been a thing for her,” Charlamagne said in the clip. “Now here’s the thing about the label…Labels always will come and say ‘hey can you not ask this, can you not ask that. Sometimes depending what it is like if it’s something like really personal, I’ll be like ‘sure I oblige.’ For this one, I said ‘no.’ The reason I said no, they had six things they didn’t want us to ask.” In addition to Kai Cenat, the label asked Charlamagne to avoid questions about dating rumors, an injury, and more. “So I said to them, ‘no.’ Now, when I say ‘no, I’m not going to oblige any of this,’ it is your job then, label, management, whoever, to either prepare the artist for the question or pull the interview. I’m fine with either. I already told you I’m not going to follow any of this,” Charlamagne concluded.

Kai Cenat Responds To Charlamagne's Clip

Check out Cenat’s full response to Charlamange’s comments above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kai Cenat as well as Tyla and Charlamagne on HotNewHipHop.

