Kai Cenat Doesn't Blame Tyla's Team For Telling Charlamagne Not To Ask About Him

Kai Cenat isn't upset with Tyla's team for allegedly instructing Charlamagne to avoid asking questions about him. The streamer reacted to a clip of Charlamagne making the revelation during an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. Cenat infamously asked the singer on a date during an appearance on his stream.
"I don't blame her team for not wanting to ask about me," Cenat began in a clip captured by DJ Akademiks. "I don't blame her team for that." From there, he explained: "You know what it is, I don't think people understand the full streaming culture. It's a big ass audience. It's too big."
“All I was doing was trying to give her an opportunity to clear it up because they said that’s been a thing for her,” Charlamagne said in the clip. “Now here’s the thing about the label…Labels always will come and say ‘hey can you not ask this, can you not ask that. Sometimes depending what it is like if it’s something like really personal, I’ll be like ‘sure I oblige.’ For this one, I said ‘no.’ The reason I said no, they had six things they didn’t want us to ask.” In addition to Kai Cenat, the label asked Charlamagne to avoid questions about dating rumors, an injury, and more. “So I said to them, ‘no.’ Now, when I say ‘no, I’m not going to oblige any of this,’ it is your job then, label, management, whoever, to either prepare the artist for the question or pull the interview. I’m fine with either. I already told you I’m not going to follow any of this,” Charlamagne concluded.
Check out Cenat's full response to Charlamange's comments above.
