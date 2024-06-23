Travis Scott Asks Kai Cenat For A 24-Hour Live Stream Together During Europe Tour

The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 15: Travis Scott speaks onstage during The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School)
Travis Scott has been a fan of Kai Cenat's content for a while now (and vice versa, of course), so this was an inevitable link-up.

Travis Scott has been a fan of Kai Cenat's content for a while now, so the idea of them doing a stream together seems pretty inevitable. Moreover, La Flame called Cenat during his recent livestream and proposed that they do a "24 hours in London" stream together. He even suggested that they go backstage for his July 11 sold-out stadium show in the city, indicating that the actual concert itself would be a big part of the stream. Overall, it's nice to hear them be excited about meeting up regardless, but they might actually be onto something with this idea and could create something pretty cool to see for 24-hour stream standards.

Of course, Kai Cenat has done plenty of these in the past, similar to his sleepover streams with the likes of Kevin Hart and Druski. Still, there's nothing like some killer hip-hop crossovers and fun, often comical content to engage fans and provide some awesome, albeit sometimes criticized moments for better or worse. Throwing such a big event as Travis Scott's "Circus Maximus" tour on top of that just sounds like a massive recipe for success that we're sure they're probably ironing out the details of right now. Regardless, even if this 24-hour London stream doesn't happen, we know that the two are in close contact and would likely always be down to do something together.

Travis Scott Calls Kai Cenat With An Idea

Elsewhere, folks might remember that Travis Scott has been more of a supporting character in the Kai Cenat universe. For example, he was one of many who called into 21 Savage's stream with the Twitch giant, betting $10K on the Slaughter Gang CEO beating Kai in a game of 2K. They haven't been the main event together yet, and spending 24 hours in London sounds like quite the bombastic way to do so. They'd get into enough antics on the streets touristing around, let alone at a concert.

Meanwhile, we know from Travis Scott's recent arrest that he's a bit of a party animal, so we're sure that this stream would be great fun. Hopefully they work everything out before July 11 and they can make this one of the biggest rap crossover streams so far. After all, it's not every day that Kai Cenat gets to match his coverage and content with something as big as a backstage pass to a blockbuster show. What's next, a studio session stream?

