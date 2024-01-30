21 Savage Freaks Out After Kai Cenat Corners Him With Snakes, Travis Scott Calls In To Place A Bet

21 Savage has been having a solid couple of weeks as of late. Overall, we say this because his album American Dream just came out. It has been number one on the charts for two weeks, and fans have been giving it rave reviews. Sure, it may have its fair share of haters. However, the album did a great job of showcasing 21's talent and songwriting ability. Subsequently, he has been enjoying his success and living life to the fullest. This was evidenced by his appearance on Kai Cenat's stream last night.

As we previously reported, 21 and Kai got into it while playing Madden. The two ended up wagering a whopping $300K. However, in the end, it was the rapper who got the money. This sent Kai into a rage as he destroyed his PC gaming setup. It was all very humorous and fans got a good kick out of it. However, during the stream, Cenat was able to get one over on the artist. As you can see down below, he surprised 21 with some live snakes, which sent the rapper into a tailspin.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage Does Not Play About His Phobias

The artist very clearly has a phobia of the reptile, as he ended up backing into a corner while trying to avoid touching them. He was holding up a box to defend himself, and Kai kept pushing. Although eventually, Kai decided to give up and move on with the stream. Later in the evening, Travis Scott called 21 Savage and placed a $10K bet on him to win in a game of 2K. All things considered, last night's stream was huge for Kai, who continues to level up in regard to his guests.

Let us know what you thought of their stream together, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?