Kai Cenat & 21 Savage Stream: Celina Powell Posts BTS Video As Men Entertain Viewers

"Latto is this yo man!?" one person inquired, though it's unclear whether Powell was on set as a guest of 21 or Kai.

BYHayley Hynes
21SavageKaiCenatCelinaPowell

Since Kai Cenat's streaming career began, he's been creating content with several of our favourite rappers. Last year, he and Offset broke the internet with their hilarious sleepover antics. Now, the young creator brought 21 Savage on his internet show following the release of american dream, and neither party left us disappointed. As always, Cenat's energy was high as he and the "a lot" hitmaker entertained viewers while playing games and telling stories.

At one point, Travis Scott called in to place a hefty bet on Savage beating his co-host. When the Atlanta-based recording artist did come out on top, Cenat destroyed his streaming setup out of sheer frustration from losing Madden and $300K. Of course, not everything happening at the streamer's house was on camera. We now know that Celina Powell was hanging out behind the scenes with Kai and Savage.

Read More: 21 Savage Freaks Out After Kai Cenat Corners Him With Snakes, Travis Scott Calls In To Place A Bet

Earlier this week, the controversial influencer posted a clip on her Instagram Story, recording the two men in front of their computer set-up. She didn't write anything on the brief clip, which is now making rounds on Hollywood Unlocked, besides two small white heart emojis. It's unclear whether she was hanging out with Cenat or Savage, but because of the latter's rumoured lowkey relationship with Latto, some are speculating she could be the former's date.

Celina Powell might manage to entice many of the men of hip-hop into taking a spin with her, but most of them seem to regret it in the long run. Most recently, it was embattled artist Trey Songz who was feeling the heat after Powell accused him of attempting to kidnap her. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think the internet star was there with 21 Savage, Kai Cenat, or both in the comments.

Read More: Trey Songz Faces Kidnapping Accusation From Celina Powell

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.