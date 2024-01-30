Kai Cenat & 21 Savage Stream: Celina Powell Posts BTS Video As Men Entertain Viewers

Since Kai Cenat's streaming career began, he's been creating content with several of our favourite rappers. Last year, he and Offset broke the internet with their hilarious sleepover antics. Now, the young creator brought 21 Savage on his internet show following the release of american dream, and neither party left us disappointed. As always, Cenat's energy was high as he and the "a lot" hitmaker entertained viewers while playing games and telling stories.

At one point, Travis Scott called in to place a hefty bet on Savage beating his co-host. When the Atlanta-based recording artist did come out on top, Cenat destroyed his streaming setup out of sheer frustration from losing Madden and $300K. Of course, not everything happening at the streamer's house was on camera. We now know that Celina Powell was hanging out behind the scenes with Kai and Savage.

Celina Powell Flaunts 21 Savage and Kai Cenat Link-Up

Earlier this week, the controversial influencer posted a clip on her Instagram Story, recording the two men in front of their computer set-up. She didn't write anything on the brief clip, which is now making rounds on Hollywood Unlocked, besides two small white heart emojis. It's unclear whether she was hanging out with Cenat or Savage, but because of the latter's rumoured lowkey relationship with Latto, some are speculating she could be the former's date.

Celina Powell might manage to entice many of the men of hip-hop into taking a spin with her, but most of them seem to regret it in the long run. Most recently, it was embattled artist Trey Songz who was feeling the heat after Powell accused him of attempting to kidnap her. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know if you think the internet star was there with 21 Savage, Kai Cenat, or both in the comments.

