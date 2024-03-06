Celina Powell Goes Full Clout Chaser With Jack Doherty Tattoo

Celina Powell is an infamous figure on the internet at this point. Overall, she is known for being among the biggest clout chasers out there. When she first burst onto the scene, her schtick was having sex with some of the biggest rappers in the game. She would seek out artists, have sex with them, and then immediately post pictures of them sleeping online. Furthermore, she would make up pregnancy scares to add a bit of flare to the situation. It was all pretty wicked and eventually, she slowed down.

However, since that time, Powell has remained within the inner circles of content creators. For instance, she had a very public relationship with none other than DJ Akademiks. Although the circumstances of its demise are unknown, Powell can still be found around streamers. As we reported a while back, she was spotted with the likes of Kai Cenat, albeit behind the scenes of his stream. Now, however, she is hanging out with none other than Kick streamer Jack Doherty. In fact, she likes him so much that she is getting his name tattooed.

Celina Powell Gets Some New Ink

The whole face and name tattoo schtick seems to be gaining a lot of traction in 2024. Overall, this is something that always existed. However, it seems to be popping off a whole lot more than it used to. There is no explanation for it, other than clout is one hell of a drug. One can just look at the Chrisean Rock face tattoo to see what we mean. At the end of the day, Powell just wants to keep some of her fame, and this is a way to do it. Whether or not it is a good way, is something that needs to be figured out.

Let us know what you think of this latest move from Powell, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

