21 Savage's "american dream" Expected To Spend A Second Week At Number One

In 2023 it took almost half the year before any rap album landed at the number one spot on the Billboard 200. Artists like Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Gunna landed in the top 5. But it took Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape to finally hit number one. 2024 didn't have any such drought. The first new number-one album of the year was 21 Savage's american dream which hit the top spot last week with over 130k sales in its first week. The album stayed well ahead of other new projects from Kali Uchis and Kid Cudi that came out in the same week.

Now early projections are emerging for next week's Billboard 200 and it's good news once again for 21 Savage. The rapper is projected to spend a second week at the very top spot on the charts selling just under 70k copies. The biggest challenger among new albums is pop-punk band Green Day. The veteran band just released their new album, Saviors. It's their first since 2020's Father Of All and the new record is projected to sell more than 50k in its first week. Another challenger to the top spot are Morgan Wallen's massive 2023 effort One Thing At A Time. Drake's For All The Dogs and Noah Kahan's Stick Season round out the top 5 of the projection. Check out the full top 20 predictions below.

21 Savage Could Reign The Billboard 200 For A Second Week

The Billboard 200 isn't the only place where Savage is performing well. Two of the songs from his new album debuted in the top 10 in their first week on the Hot 100. "nee-nah" which featured Travis Scott and Metro Boomin landed at number 10. "redrum" proved to be the album's breakout hit debuting inside the top 5.

Earlier today, Shannon Sharpe released his new interview with 21 Savage. The rapper appeared on his Club Shay Shay show to discuss a variety of topics. One of the most notable moments came when Savage told the story of being shot on his 21st birthday. He went into incredible detail about his feelings and actions throughout the traumatic event. What do you think of 21 Savage's new album spending a second week at the top spot on the Billboard 200? Let us know in the comment section below.

