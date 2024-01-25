21 Savage Reveals How Drake Friendship Gets Him A Lot Of Flack

21 Savage is riding high after the release of his new album american dream. The project became an instant smash rising to the top of the Billboard 200 in its very first week. The album isn't going anywhere either as it's projected to spend a second week at the very top spot. It also debuted two songs in the top 10 of the Hot 100, "redrum" and "nee-nah" with Travis Scott and Metro Boomin. "redrum" landed in the top 5 and is expected to remain in the top 10 in its second week.

In a sort of victory lap for the new album, Savage appeared on Shannon Sharpe's show Club Shay Shay. The show was already a point of controversy earlier this year when Katt Williams appeared. He used it as a platform to deliver some truly unhinged stories that quickly went viral. By comparison, 21 is much more focused but that doesn't mean he didn't make some viral waves of his own. Most recently fans are discussing his comments about being friends with Drake. When Sharpe tries to bring up the fact that people don't like the For All The Dogs rapper for inexplicable reasons, Savage defends him. “I don’t know. I f*ck with Drake though. Drake’s my boy," he responds. Check out the clip from the interview below.

Read More: Is 21 Savage Allowed In Canada?

21 Savage Sticks Up For Drake

Elsewhere in the interview Savage makes other attention grabbing comments. One in particular that had fans debating is a comment about parents. He claims that having broke parents is better than having rich ones. While it's easy to understand what he's saying fans online debated the claim for days following the release of the interview.

He also told a particularly harrowing version of his story of getting shot on his 21st birthday. He didn't spare any details letting fans know how he acted and felt in the moment and during the aftermath of the shooting. What do you think of 21 Savage standing up for Drake against his haters? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Where Is 21 Savage From?

[Via]