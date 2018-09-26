number one album
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number OneThis is Ty's first-ever number one album, whereas this marks the Chicago rapper's eleventh project atop the Billboard 200.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music21 Savage's "american dream" Expected To Spend A Second Week At Number OneThe album is expected to outlast Green Day and Morgan Wallen for the top spot.By Lavender Alexandria
- Music21 Savage Earns Fourth Number One Album On Billboard 200 With "American Dream"21 is building quite the catalog. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNicki Minaj's 3rd Number One Album Leads All Female RappersNicki broke a tie with Foxy Brown for most number one albums among female rappers.By Lavender Alexandria
- NumbersRod Wave Earns His First No.1 Album With "SoulFly," Overtakes Justin Bieber's "Justice"The artist lived up to early sales projections for the album. By Madusa S.
- NumbersMachine Gun Kelly's "Tickets To My Downfall" Is The Number One AlbumMachine Gun Kelly has officially secured his first-ever number one album on the Billboard charts with "Tickets To My Downfall."By Mitch Findlay
- NumbersLil Wayne Reacts To "Funeral" Hitting No. 1 On The ChartsLil Wayne gives all his love to the fans.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By" Tops The Billboard Charts For His 10th Number One AlbumEminem's "Music To Be Murdered By" is his tenth number one album.By Dominiq R.
- Original Content50 Cent, Young Thug & Tory Lanez Conquer This Week's "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- NumbersTyler, The Creator Shares Heartfelt Thank You After "IGOR" Debuts At #1Tyler, The Creator's new album becomes his first chart-topper.By Aron A.
- MusicNav Reaches #1 On Billboard 200 With "Bad Habits"Nav predicted his own success in his Pitchfork interview.By Aron A.
- NumbersJuice WRLD's "Death Race For Love" On Pace To Debut At #1 On Billboard 200Juice WRLD could land his first #1 album on the Billboard 200.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Is #1 On Billboard 200 For Second WeekA Boogie holds down the second week at the top.By Aron A.
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Forsakes Album Sales: "Streaming Rules!"A Boogie welcomes the winds of change with open arms. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie's "Hoodie SZN" Is Lowest-Selling Album To Ever Hit No. 1A Boogie wit da Hoodie sold just 823 physical copies of his newest album.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBrockhampton Open Up About Overcoming Ameer Vann's DepartureBrockhampton banded together during times of strife, and emerged all the stronger. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Projected To Have Third-Largest Streaming Week EverLil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" is set to debut at number one.By Aron A.
- MusicBrockhampton's "Iridescence" Might Debut At #1 On The Billboard 200Regardless of the number one spot or not, "Iridescence" will likely be Brockhampton's highest charting album to date.By Aron A.