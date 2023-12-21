Nicki Minaj's 3rd Number One Album Leads All Female Rappers

Earlier this month, Nicki Minaj returned with her highly-anticipated new album Pink Friday 2. The album was a major undertaking sporting 22 tracks and a full 70 minutes of music. Included among them were three already successful singles Nicki had dropped dating back to last year. It also featured a number of high-profile features from other major rappers. Drake, J. Cole, Future, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and more appear at various points across the album.

Unsurprisingly, the album soared to massive success on the charts. 14 of the songs from the album landed on the Hot 100 this week including three in the top 50. "Everybody" featuring Lil Uzi Vert leads the way managing to land in the top 30 despite the massive influx of Christmas charts on the song. The album also hit the very top spot on the Billboard 200. It marked Nicki's first number one on the albums chart in over a decade following her last two albums peaking at number 2. Pink Friday 2 guaranteed its top spot with a commanding first week that saw it netting well over 200k sales. Check out Nicki's celebration of the achievement below.

Read More: What Is Nicki Minaj's Best-Selling Album?

Nicki Minaj's "Pink Friday 2" Breaks Record

While getting a number one album on its own is an achievement in itself, this one was even more special for Nicki Minaj. It broke a long-standing tie with Foxy Brown for number one albums among female rappers. It's yet another significant achievement for the artist that many cite as the definitive female rapper.

The chart success doesn't even end there though. Nicki also scored her first-ever chart-topping single on the Hot Gospel Songs chart. She teamed up with gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard for a track late on the album called "Blessings." The song immediately debuted atop the gospel charts making yet another impressive achievement for Nicki in the wake of her new album. What do you think of Nicki Minaj breaking the record for most number one albums by a female rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Was Nicki Minaj's Debut Single?

[Via]