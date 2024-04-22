Future Ties Eminem With Landmark 10th Number One Album

Future has scored not just one, but two number-one albums on the Billboard 200 this year. He and Metro Boomin teamed up for WE DON'T TRUST YOU last month after more than a year of teasing. In all of that time, they had recorded enough material for an entire second 90-minute album. WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU dropped earlier this month and hit the Billboard 200 over the weekend. Both albums landed with pretty commanding leads over the entire rest of the chart, easily scoring the rapper the 9th and 10th number-one albums of his career.

That accomplishment officially landed him in the top 5 all-time among rappers for number-one albums. Technically he's tied for 4th with Eminem, who has also scored 10 number-one albums with his 2020 effort Music To Be Murdered By being the most recent. Kanye West comes in at number three having grabbed his 11th chart topper with VULTURES 1 earlier this year. Drake is in second with 13 following the release of For All The Dogs last year. Incredibly despite a lack of recent releases, Jay-Z still leads the way among rappers with an impressive 14 number-one albums.

Future's New Album Is His 10th Chart-Topper

Later this year, Future and Metro Boomin will take their two new albums on tour. Tickets went on sale last week but the numbers haven't exactly been spectacular since then. Ticket trackers listed the tour as having sold just half of its available tickets, which contrasts harshly with their commanding number-one albums. Fans of Drake took to the internet to take shots at the pair for their reportedly low ticket sales. Drake and Metro have been beefing on and off since last year and he called out the producer directly in his recently released diss track Push Ups.

What do you think of Future tying Eminem with WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU becoming his 10th number one album? Do you think anybody will be able to surpass Jay-Z soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

