Drake Teases "Celebration" After "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Goes Number One

Drake has seen brighter days. The rapper has taken one of the biggest L's in rap history courtesy of Kendrick Lamar. He then had to stand by while Lamar performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show and won a literal handful of Grammy Awards. Not ideal. That said, Drake remains a titan in the genre. He's one of the biggest artists in the world, and on Friday, he notched his 14th number one album on the Billboard 200 charts. A staggering achievement, and one he rightfully celebrated on his Instagram Story.

Drake hopped on social media the same day the sales for $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U were announced. The joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR sold 249K units in its first week and debuted atop the Billboard 200. This is a first for PND, Drake's OVO collaborator for over a decade. And Drake made sure to highlight this fact by tagging his PND on Instagram. "Number one album with my brother," he wrote. The rapper made a sharp pivot, however, and seemingly teased an event that will take place in Toronto. "Sauga City Trip," he added. "6 God. Celebration due in the city. Soon."

Does Drake Have The Most Number One Albums?

We've already gone in detail on the first week sales of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. They are solid by pretty much any metric beside Drake's. The Toronto superstar has been one of the most successful rappers of all time. He previously had the second most number one albums of any rapper in history. The new collab album with PND has tied him for the number one spot, however. Drake now stands on top of the Billboard 200 mountain with his mentor/enemy, Jay-Z. Both have 14 albums have that have topped the charts, and it's worth noting Drake did it in less. It took Hov 19 years, while it only took Drizzy 15.