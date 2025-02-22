Drake Teases "Celebration" After "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Goes Number One

BY Elias Andrews 383 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Aubrey &amp; The Three Amigos Tour - Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Drake performs onstage at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 30, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
A victory for Drizzy and PND.

Drake has seen brighter days. The rapper has taken one of the biggest L's in rap history courtesy of Kendrick Lamar. He then had to stand by while Lamar performed the Super Bowl Halftime Show and won a literal handful of Grammy Awards. Not ideal. That said, Drake remains a titan in the genre. He's one of the biggest artists in the world, and on Friday, he notched his 14th number one album on the Billboard 200 charts. A staggering achievement, and one he rightfully celebrated on his Instagram Story.

Drake hopped on social media the same day the sales for $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U were announced. The joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR sold 249K units in its first week and debuted atop the Billboard 200. This is a first for PND, Drake's OVO collaborator for over a decade. And Drake made sure to highlight this fact by tagging his PND on Instagram. "Number one album with my brother," he wrote. The rapper made a sharp pivot, however, and seemingly teased an event that will take place in Toronto. "Sauga City Trip," he added. "6 God. Celebration due in the city. Soon."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Teases Drake's "Next Chapter" Amidst Disappointing Album Sales

Does Drake Have The Most Number One Albums?

We've already gone in detail on the first week sales of $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. They are solid by pretty much any metric beside Drake's. The Toronto superstar has been one of the most successful rappers of all time. He previously had the second most number one albums of any rapper in history. The new collab album with PND has tied him for the number one spot, however. Drake now stands on top of the Billboard 200 mountain with his mentor/enemy, Jay-Z. Both have 14 albums have that have topped the charts, and it's worth noting Drake did it in less. It took Hov 19 years, while it only took Drizzy 15.

Drake's supporters will be able to run with this feat, and the fact that the rapper has continued to prove his commercial dominance. Critics, however, have a lot to run with as well. They can point out that the PND collab had the third-lowest first week sales of any Drake release, mixtape or otherwise. They can also point out that Kendrick Lamar cleared the 6 God with the first week sales for his last album, GNX.

Read More: Drake Piles On Joe Budden By Sending Melyssa Ford Flowers Mid-Podcast

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake And PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" Scores Lower First Week Sales Than Projected 3.0K
Drake Performs At E11EVEN Miami Official Concert After Party Music DJ Akademiks Teases Drake's "Next Chapter" Amidst Disappointing Album Sales 1451
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors Music Drake And PARTYNEXTDOOR's "$OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U" On Pace For Disappointing First Week Sales 24.2K
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat Music Drake Fans Believe His Recent Chart Placements Are A Spotify Conspiracy 5.9K