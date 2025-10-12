Pusha T Salutes Mobb Deep's New Album Topping Apple Music's Rap Chart

From one rap duo with an AOTY contender in 2025 to another, Clipse's Pusha T saluted Mobb Deep's Havoc, The Alchemist, and the late Prodigy.

One of the most anticipated releases in Mass Appeal's "Legend Has It" series this year was easily the new Mobb Deep album, and Infinite certainly did not disappoint. The posthumous album from the late Prodigy – who raps alongside his partner Havoc with assistance from The Alchemist on here – is getting love from a lot of hip-hop corners, including a recent shoutout from Pusha T.

Uncle Al had taken to Twitter to celebrate the new LP hitting the top of Apple Music's hip-hop album chart, encouraging more folks to run it up. "Its working. Keep running it up lets show the strength #INFINITE," he wrote. "RUN IT UP!!!" the Virginia MC replied in a quote-tweet.

Of course, this is notable because Pusha T lays claim to another AOTY contender in 2025. Speaking of legendary rap duos releasing comeback records this year, Clipse already dropped Let God Sort Em Out back in July, which saw Push reunite with his brother Malice for a whole full-length experience. Instead of Alchemist helping the duo bring everything to life, Pharrell worked with the Hell Hath No Fury icons behind the boards.

However, it's important to note that Havoc handled most of the production on Infinite. Clipse appear on the track "Look At Me," so this shoutout should come as no surprise either way.

Read More: Mobb Deep Is Infinite: Havoc On Prodigy’s Legacy, The Alchemist’s Evolution & What Hip-Hop Would Be Like Without “Shook Ones”

Mobb Deep Infinite

Now, both groups can reflect on their excellent 2025 records. For example, Pusha T spoke on rap's age ceiling during a recent interview, which he feels Let God Sort Em Out helped break.

"You started the question with the phrasing of a young man’s sport — we kind of cracked the ceiling on that," he told Billboard. "Looking at just competing in music, I’ve never felt like it was a young man’s sport. I always felt like it was a competitor’s sport. As long as you’re competing and you’re living through the times, you should be in it."

Meanwhile, Havoc's recent reflections on Mobb Deep's history gave some compelling insight ahead of Infinite. It's great to see these artists not just look back on their legacy, but continue to add to it astonishingly.

Read More: Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out" Review

