Pusha T recently spoke to Billboard about the success of Clipse's new album, Let God Sort Em Out, despite he and Malice being in their late 40s and early 50s, respectively. He explained that he doesn't like the idea of hip-hop being a genre for young artists.

“I’ve always looked at rap and other genres, rock specifically, and I’ve never liked how rap always had the age ceiling where everyone else didn’t,” Pusha T said. “I’ve personally always wanted to make it my business to crack that ceiling, and I think the Clipse album 1,000% [did it].”

“Martin Scorsese made The Irishman not too long ago,” he added. “You don’t stop being great. You might decide not to continue to share your gift with the world. But great is great.”

When proposed with the idea that rap’s a young man’s game, Pusha T further said: "You started the question with the phrasing of a young man’s sport — we kind of cracked the ceiling on that. Looking at just competing in music, I’ve never felt like it was a young man’s sport. I always felt like it was a competitor’s sport. As long as you’re competing and you’re living through the times, you should be in it. You have to be in it. You can’t passively be in it. Nah, man, this is about who can compete and who can’t. Being able to compete through different eras and trends, to be able to A and B your music versus whatever’s popular. Let God Sort Em Out speaks volumes when it comes to that."

Clipse "Let God Sort Em Out"