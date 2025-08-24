Clipse Bring Out Kendrick Lamar To Perform "Chains & Whips" In Los Angeles

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: (L-R) Pusha T and Malice of Clipse perform onstage during the 2025 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 16, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Clipse brought their tour to Los Angeles on Saturday evening and brought out a hometown hero as part of the show.

Clipse began the Let God Sort Em Out Tour on August 3. They've hit a few major locations, including Boston, Manhattan, and their hometown Virginia Beach. On Saturday evening (August 23), they delivered a performance in Los Angeles, and brought a hometown hero to the stage.

Kendrick Lamar surprised those in attendance at The Novo by joining the duo for their performance of "Chains & Whips," the first time all three have been able to perform the new track in person. The cameo received an unsurprisingly loud reaction as Lamar launched into his verse.

Lamar didn't perform any solo tracks, instead immediately putting the spotlight back on Pusha T and Malice. "This is our home city, it's such a privilege to be in front of the motherf***ing legends, man," he said. He then left the stage to watch the rest of the show as a fan.

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar "Chains & Whips"

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to The Novo. On October 17, 2012, just under a week before the release of his career-altering album good kid, m.A.A.d. city, he performed two different sets there in one night when the venue still operated under its old name, Club Nokia. In 2017, he returned to the stage to perform "Doves In The Wind" with SZA on the Ctrl Tour. Now, he returned again to play a supporting role for hip-hop's arguable MVPs of 2025.

The North American leg of Clipse's tour will continue through September, though they have a couple of festival dates to take care of after that. In November, they will appear as part of Dia De Los Deftones at Petco Park in San Diego, before they begin their European trek that will take them through the rest of that month. November 15 will be their last day in the United States as part of the tour, as they are scheduled to perform at Tyler, The Creator's star-studded Camp Flog Gnaw at Dodger Stadium.

