Clipse Bring Out Kendrick Lamar To Perform "Chains & Whips" In Los Angeles

Clipse began the Let God Sort Em Out Tour on August 3. They've hit a few major locations, including Boston, Manhattan, and their hometown Virginia Beach. On Saturday evening (August 23), they delivered a performance in Los Angeles, and brought a hometown hero to the stage.

Kendrick Lamar surprised those in attendance at The Novo by joining the duo for their performance of "Chains & Whips," the first time all three have been able to perform the new track in person. The cameo received an unsurprisingly loud reaction as Lamar launched into his verse.

Lamar didn't perform any solo tracks, instead immediately putting the spotlight back on Pusha T and Malice. "This is our home city, it's such a privilege to be in front of the motherf***ing legends, man," he said. He then left the stage to watch the rest of the show as a fan.

Clipse & Kendrick Lamar "Chains & Whips"

Kendrick Lamar is no stranger to The Novo. On October 17, 2012, just under a week before the release of his career-altering album good kid, m.A.A.d. city, he performed two different sets there in one night when the venue still operated under its old name, Club Nokia. In 2017, he returned to the stage to perform "Doves In The Wind" with SZA on the Ctrl Tour. Now, he returned again to play a supporting role for hip-hop's arguable MVPs of 2025.