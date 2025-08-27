Clipse & Kendrick Lamar Receive Heaps Of Praise From Bill Burr For L.A. Show

Clipse's comeback continues to be a celebrated moment a month after the release of Let God Sort Em Out. Fans have come out to support the Virginia Beach duo on their supporting tour across United States, the first time they've done so in about 15 years. Perhaps outside of performing in front of their hometown, the highlight of the trek is probably their show in Los Angeles.

Pusha T and Malice brought out the one and only Kendrick Lamar to aid them in their live rendition of "Chains & Whips." It was a complete shock for concertgoers as their cheers and gasps were deafening. After delivering his top-tier verse with great passion, he signed off by giving the legendary pairing their flowers.

"This is our home city, it's such a privilege to be in front of the motherf*cking legends, man," he said. Afterwards, he dapped and hugged both of them and joined the amped crowd to watch the rest of the show as a fan.

So, yes, August 23 at The Novo was a night to remember for a lot of folks. Surprisingly, one of those attendees was comedian and actor Bill Burr.

Overall, his stance on hip-hop isn't really known, but it appears he messes with Clipse and K. Dot.

Clipse Tour

In a clip from his Monday Morning Podcast caught by gothamhiphop, he had nothing but glowing things to say about his evening at the venue. "To the Nokia Theater (The Novo). I smoked some weed and dude it was f*ckin' unbelievable," he hilariously began.

"Kendrick Lamar came out…I thought the f*ckin' roof was going to blow off the place," Burr added. He joked and said he felt like the oldest person there, but he compared the excitement levels to if he were to have seen AC/DC and Eddie Van Halen made a surprise entrance.

But even though this was the highlight of the night for many, Burr's favorite moment was Clipse's performance and display of "The Birds Don't Sing." "The brothers honored their parents, and they had this whole collage of their parents' life."

He was touched by it as he said it felt there was true love between them and that the rappers had standup folks raising them.