Clipse & Kendrick Lamar Receive Heaps Of Praise From Bill Burr For L.A. Show

BY Zachary Horvath 1129 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roots Picnic 2025 - Day 2
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Pusha T and No Malice of Clipse perform during Roots Picnic 2025 at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
Clipse are smack dab in the middle of their "Let God Sort Em Out" tour. It will conclude on November 15 in L.A.

Clipse's comeback continues to be a celebrated moment a month after the release of Let God Sort Em Out. Fans have come out to support the Virginia Beach duo on their supporting tour across United States, the first time they've done so in about 15 years. Perhaps outside of performing in front of their hometown, the highlight of the trek is probably their show in Los Angeles.

Pusha T and Malice brought out the one and only Kendrick Lamar to aid them in their live rendition of "Chains & Whips." It was a complete shock for concertgoers as their cheers and gasps were deafening. After delivering his top-tier verse with great passion, he signed off by giving the legendary pairing their flowers.

"This is our home city, it's such a privilege to be in front of the motherf*cking legends, man," he said. Afterwards, he dapped and hugged both of them and joined the amped crowd to watch the rest of the show as a fan.

So, yes, August 23 at The Novo was a night to remember for a lot of folks. Surprisingly, one of those attendees was comedian and actor Bill Burr.

Overall, his stance on hip-hop isn't really known, but it appears he messes with Clipse and K. Dot.

Read More: Earl Sweatshirt "Live Laugh Love" Review

Clipse Tour

In a clip from his Monday Morning Podcast caught by gothamhiphop, he had nothing but glowing things to say about his evening at the venue. "To the Nokia Theater (The Novo). I smoked some weed and dude it was f*ckin' unbelievable," he hilariously began.

"Kendrick Lamar came out…I thought the f*ckin' roof was going to blow off the place," Burr added. He joked and said he felt like the oldest person there, but he compared the excitement levels to if he were to have seen AC/DC and Eddie Van Halen made a surprise entrance.

But even though this was the highlight of the night for many, Burr's favorite moment was Clipse's performance and display of "The Birds Don't Sing." "The brothers honored their parents, and they had this whole collage of their parents' life."

He was touched by it as he said it felt there was true love between them and that the rappers had standup folks raising them.

Clipse will wrap up their first run in the U.S. on September 10 in Detroit. After that, they have a stop in San Diego in November. Next, is a five-show sprint in Europe/UK in between November 5-12. Finally, they cap things off back in L.A. at Dodger Stadium to perform at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival.

Read More: Doja Cat "Vie": Everything We Know About Her New Album

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
clipse-kendrick-lamar-chains-and-whips-live-performance-hip-hop-news Music Clipse Bring Out Kendrick Lamar To Perform "Chains & Whips" In Los Angeles 2.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 73.0K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.9K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.3K
Comments 0