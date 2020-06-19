Bill Burr
- PoliticsBill Burr Labels Donald Trump "One Of The Funniest Human Beings I’ve Ever Heard"While criticizing Donald Trump, Bill Burr admitted he is one of the "funniest" people he's ever heard.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBill Burr Says He Hopes COVID Gets Deadlier: "I Want It To Just Wipe Out Way More People"Bill Burr didn't hold anything back when talking about COVID-19 with Seth Meyers.By Taylor McCloud
- SportsBill Burr Lights Up NFL, Calls Them "Hypocrites" Over BLM And Player SafetyBill Burr blasted the NFL on his podcast, raising questions about the sincerity of their actions. By Taylor McCloud
- TVBill Burr Goes On "Conan" & Blasts COVID-19 Anti-Vaxxer Theories PerfectlyBurr's twisted comedic outlook strikes again. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVBill Burr Divides SNL Viewers With Controversial MonologueBill Burr took aim at white women and Pride Month during his SNL monologue.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureJoe Rogan Gets Backlash For Saying Wearing Masks Is "For B*tches"Joe Rogan chated with bill Burr about wearing masks as said that donning protective face wear is "for b*tches."By Erika Marie