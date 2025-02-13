The Alchemist Confirms New Mobb Deep Album With Help From Nas

The Alchemist recently stopped by The Breakfast Club alongside Larry June and 2 Chainz to promote their collaborative album Life Is Beautiful, but fans probably didn't expect for the producer to announce yet another project on the way. For those unaware, Uncle Al is one of hip-hop's most prolific beatmakers and join LP teammates in the contemporary era, with a long history that dates back to the 1990s. Some of his most famous and notable work is alongside the late great Prodigy and MC/beatsmith Havoc as Mobb Deep, which makes his recent remarks on the radio show all the more exciting.

"P's legend lives," The Alchemist remarked. "Like, he did more than the average person while he was here. He even left behind a lot of stuff. So we're lucky enough to be working on a new Mobb Deep project. Yeah, with Hav' involved. It's me and Hav' doing the beats, and, you know, Nas is involved. Yeah, man, it feels great just to even, just... Like, when you hear his voice again, you're going to be like, 'Wow.' We missed it, you know what I'm saying? Like, how much we missed it. It's a void not hearing his voice anymore."

Mobb Deep's New Album

If you for some reason haven't done your homework on Mobb Deep yet, consider this your final warning. Prodigy and Mobb Deep not only lay claim to arguably the greatest rap beat ever in "Shook Ones, Pt. II," but also a much more extensive and resonant catalog of East Coast boom-bap that continued to evolve and yield compelling results when their prime passed. Considering the consistency of this quality and how legendary P is in the rap space, we have no doubts that this upcoming album will be a respectful and killer effort.