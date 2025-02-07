Larry June, 2 Chainz And The Alchemist Vibe On "Life Is Beautiful" Album

We know what Larry June and the Alchemist can do. The duo made magic happen on The Great Escape. We also know that 2 Chainz is one of the most charismatic rappers to grace a mic in the last decade and a half. The notion of these three talents linking up was catnip to hip hop heads. Guess what? It delivered. Life Is Beautiful is the first official release credited to this trio, but we hope it's not the last. Larry June, 2 Chainz and the Alchemist prove to have even better chemistry than we anticipated with a batch of songs that are every bit as smooth and as we could hope for.

"Munyon Canyon" is lush, soulful, and wildly catchy. The Alchemist production is bulletproof. Larry June is the perfect voice to compliment the production, with bars about living lavish and triumphing over those who doubted him. 2 Chainz is a wonderful change of pace because he not only has more aggression but more humorous bars. Larry June is playing is straight, and Chainz is leaning into the silliness of the lavish lifestyle. Both work beautifully on "Bad Choices" and "Generation." Life Is Beautiful is only 11 songs, but it feels weighty in terms of quality. This one is a winner.

Larry June And 2 Chainz Sound Elite Over Alchemist Beats

Life Is Beautiful tracklist: