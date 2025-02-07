Larry June, 2 Chainz And The Alchemist Vibe On "Life Is Beautiful" Album

BY Elias Andrews 81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
larry-junelarry-june
Yeah, this thing is fantastic.

We know what Larry June and the Alchemist can do. The duo made magic happen on The Great Escape. We also know that 2 Chainz is one of the most charismatic rappers to grace a mic in the last decade and a half. The notion of these three talents linking up was catnip to hip hop heads. Guess what? It delivered. Life Is Beautiful is the first official release credited to this trio, but we hope it's not the last. Larry June, 2 Chainz and the Alchemist prove to have even better chemistry than we anticipated with a batch of songs that are every bit as smooth and as we could hope for.

"Munyon Canyon" is lush, soulful, and wildly catchy. The Alchemist production is bulletproof. Larry June is the perfect voice to compliment the production, with bars about living lavish and triumphing over those who doubted him. 2 Chainz is a wonderful change of pace because he not only has more aggression but more humorous bars. Larry June is playing is straight, and Chainz is leaning into the silliness of the lavish lifestyle. Both work beautifully on "Bad Choices" and "Generation." Life Is Beautiful is only 11 songs, but it feels weighty in terms of quality. This one is a winner.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Larry June Wants To See Everyone Win On "I Ain't Stoppin"

Larry June And 2 Chainz Sound Elite Over Alchemist Beats

Life Is Beautiful tracklist:

  1. Munyon Canyon
  2. Colossal
  3. I Been
  4. LLC
  5. Bad Choices
  6. Life Is Beautiful
  7. Generation
  8. Any Day
  9. Epiphany
  10. Tru Organics
  11. Jean Prouve

Read More: 2 Chainz Announces 3 New Albums In 2025 With "Two 90% Done"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
Songs Larry June, 2 Chainz And The Alchemist Make Magic On "I Been" 2.1K
larry june Songs Larry June Stays Hot With 2 Chainz & The Alchemist Collab "Bad Choices" 3.0K
News Marijuana Man 217
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 2.7K