Larry June Stays Hot With 2 Chainz & The Alchemist Collab "Bad Choices"

There's no stopping Larry June. The laid-back California spitter is on a roll and he's gone 4/4 in our books. He's just come by with "Bad Choices," his third-ever collaboration with 2 Chainz. The Alchemist is also here, who's got a plethora of link ups with Uncle Larry. With all three of them able to thrive in the chill hip-hop space, this track makes sense. To no one's surprise it goes hard and will be another add to a late-night playlist. Uncle Al chops up a stunning vocal sample and intertwines it into the sinister yet dreamy instrumental. 2 Chainz and Larry June effortlessly slide all over it with cool, calm and collected flows. Tity Boi handles the chorus to perfection, which he continues to do. It definitely has a victory lap feel which all of them deserve. "Bad Choices" comes during a torrent stretch of singles.
Overall, we would document the beginning of this hot streak at the end of December. There, Larry left off the tranquil "Treasure Island." Based on where we are now, this could very well be the lead single to an upcoming album. Time and time again, he's shown that he has tremendous passion and is always willing to drop multiple tapes per year. Hopefully, we get this new one sooner than later. Following that, Larry then released "Jan 14," a mini tribute to his late friend OG Maco, even though they didn't see eye to eye later on. After that would be "I Ain't Stoppin," a true heart-to-heart with the listener about life and its obstacles. Things are building up beautifully for Larry and we can't wait for the LP.
