OG Maco first rose to prominence with his record "U Guessed It," which, similarly to Bobby Shmurda's "Hot Nigga", became a Vine user favorite. The song popularized OG Maco's line "Bitch you guessed it!"

OG Maco later revealed that he recorded the song simply out of frustration. It has since received a remix from 2 Chainz.

The Atlanta native is currently working on a self-titled EP, to be released via Migos' Quality Control imprint.