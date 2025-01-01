OG Maco's Estate Releases Posthumous Album In Collaboration With Kino Beats, "Legends Live Forever 2"

All proceeds from the project will be going to the artist's family.

The hip-hop world was met with extremely sad news last Friday when it was revealed that OG Maco had passed away at the age of 32. Maco had been hospitalized for a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were false reports about Maco's passing, with his family claiming that he was still fighting for his life. Unfortunately, the pioneer of Atlanta rap ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, fans mourned the rapper, noting just how influential he was on the trap scene. He is someone who is largely responsible for the come-up of artists like Migos, and for many, his song "U GUESSED IT" is a huge source of nostalgia.

OG Maco's family understands just how beloved he is by the hip-hop world and it has led them to the decision of dropping a new posthumous album on New Year's Eve. The new album is called Legends Live Forever 2, a follow-up to Maco's Legends Live Forever which dropped in 2019. That mixtape featured production from KinoBeats, and the same can be said of this new release. Moreover, it was revealed that all proceeds from the album will go to the artist's family.

Overall, this is a great move by the family. Although some see posthumous albums as a negative, there is no doubt that Maco's fans are ready to support this. Additionally, this is all for a good cause, which makes it better. Ultimately, we hope that the fans give this project the love it deserves. Futhermore, we hope this encourages fans to go back and listen to OG Maco's classic songs. Moreover, fans should also seek out the deep cuts.

OG Maco Has His Legacy Honored On New Project

Tracklist:

  1. All I Know
  2. Hard To Kill
  3. Slide
  4. Bossanova
  5. Die A Legend
  6. Deeds Involved
  7. LoudPack
  8. Never Enough
  9. Time on My Wrist
  10. Aaliyah
  11. Oh Oui Oui
