OG Maco's Manager Denies Reports That Rapper Has Died

The rapper underwent surgery.

OG Maco shocked fans worldwide on Thursday. The rapper was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles after being found unresponsive in his home. TMZ reported that OG Maco suffered a gunshot to the head, and subsequently underwent surgery. The details surrounding the rapper's condition were limited right after news broke of his alleged suicide attempt. Fortunately, Maco's manager reached out to fans on Friday to assure them that he is not dead.

OG Maco's longtime manager, Poppa Perccc, issued a statement via social media on December 13. He'd grown tired of the allegations that Maco was dead, and set the record straight. He wrote, definitively, that the outlet @SayCheeseTV is "capping right now." Poppa Perccc went on confirm that OG Maco was alive following his emergency surgery. "Maco is still in ICU," he wrote. This makes sense, given that less than a day had passed since TMZ broke news of the rapper's alleged suicide attempt.

OG Maco's Manager Revealed He Was Still In ICU

Poppa Perccc's statement marks the second time he has spoken on OG Maco's condition. The first time was shortly after the TMZ report dropped. He did not provide any information about the rapper, but he did urge fans to send their thoughts and prayers his way. OG Maco has not been shy about discussing the various struggles he has had with depression and other health issues over the years. He may have broken out in a big way with 2014's "U Guessed It," but the rapper has suffered numerous personal setbacks since then.